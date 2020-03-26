Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $36.55 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,449 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,849,000 after buying an additional 96,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $19.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.63. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

