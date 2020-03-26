Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $37.32 Million Stock Position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,207 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.85% of GeoPark worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 235,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,329. GeoPark Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $372.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRK. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

