Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $44.82 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,012 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.81% of Insight Enterprises worth $44,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,444. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

