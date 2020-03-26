Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.90% of Mercury Systems worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 375,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,769. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

