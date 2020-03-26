Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $12.72 on Thursday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.35. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

