Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.66% of Highwoods Properties worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after buying an additional 601,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after buying an additional 150,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

