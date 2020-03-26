Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.83% of Wintrust Financial worth $33,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 772,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.