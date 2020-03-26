Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621,384 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.80% of AlarmCom worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AlarmCom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AlarmCom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 710,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,507. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

