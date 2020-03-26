Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108,131 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.85% of MAXIMUS worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 468,326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 600,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,773. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

