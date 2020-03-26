Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 104,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 104,575 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 20,994,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,369,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

