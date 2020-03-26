Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 127,369 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,369 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 259,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

