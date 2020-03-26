Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 14,186 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.50. 6,059,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

