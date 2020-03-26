Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 20,513 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $36,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 3,471,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

