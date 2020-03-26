Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 24,993 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,993 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,992. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

