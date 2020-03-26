Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 252,056 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,056 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.75% of Servicemaster Global worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 1,326,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.