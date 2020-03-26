Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 84,752 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,752 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.49% of Starwood Property Trust worth $34,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,517,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

