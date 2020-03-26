Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 25,315,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

