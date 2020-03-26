Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,764 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.30% of MarketAxess worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $22.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,088. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.12 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.