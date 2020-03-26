Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

