Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.53% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,140,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. 36,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,413. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

