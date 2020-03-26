Status Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $59.58 million and approximately $43.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Kyber Network and DDEX. In the last week, Status has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, ABCC, DEx.top, Livecoin, Binance, BigONE, IDAX, Tidex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui, Gatecoin, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, CoinTiger, DDEX, Kucoin, Poloniex, IDCM, Ethfinex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Neraex, ChaoEX, Bittrex, DragonEX, Koinex, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Ovis and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

