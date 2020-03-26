Stealth (XST) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,806.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003749 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,206,565 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

