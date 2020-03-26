Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.25 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. Steem has a total market cap of $64.25 million and $8.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.03389551 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00642194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,810,272 coins and its circulating supply is 367,836,178 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Bithumb, RuDEX, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

