Stellar (XLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $305.45 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, ZB.COM, Kuna and Bittrex. Stellar has a market cap of $863.43 million and approximately $305.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00104461 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,900 coins and its circulating supply is 20,284,516,424 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, HitBTC, Liquid, BitMart, BCEX, Huobi, Bitfinex, Binance, OTCBTC, Kraken, GOPAX, Kuna, Indodax, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Koinex, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Koineks, CEX.IO, Bitbns, Gate.io, Exmo, Kryptono, Poloniex, Exrates, C2CX, CryptoMarket, Cryptomate, Stellarport, Ovis, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

