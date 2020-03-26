Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STML traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 341,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,498. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.