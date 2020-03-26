Stephen Layton Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Speciality Metalint (ASX:SEI) Stock

Speciality Metalint (ASX:SEI) insider Stephen Layton bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($39,716.31).

Speciality Metalint has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 12.53.

Speciality Metals International Limited, a diversified exploration company, explores and produces tungsten, gold, and other mineral resources in Australia. Its primarily project is the Mt Carbine tungsten mine located in Far North Queensland. The company was formerly known as Carbine Tungsten Limited and changed its name to Speciality Metals International Limited in December 2017.

