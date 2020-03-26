Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stericycle by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

