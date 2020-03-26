Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 117,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,833. The company has a market cap of $616.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

