Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 20,083 Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5,294.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 88,086 shares during the last quarter.

BGR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 81,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,066. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

