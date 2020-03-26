Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 30,506 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.18% of Coastal Financial worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

CCB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

