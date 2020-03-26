Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 45,246 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 168,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,548. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.