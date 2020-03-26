Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,441 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,010. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

