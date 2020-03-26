Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 85,102 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.11% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

