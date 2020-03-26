Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,463 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 1,546,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,803. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

