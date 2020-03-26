Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,430 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 292,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.