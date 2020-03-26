Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $11,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $9,073,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 2,033.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $42.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $558.64. 50,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

