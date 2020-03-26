Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,264 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 1,939,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $25.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

