Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,462. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

