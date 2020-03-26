Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

