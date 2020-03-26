Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

BTZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 128,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

