Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.01 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

