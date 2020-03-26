Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 188,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Antero Resources worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,412,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 310,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

