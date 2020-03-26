Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Cardlytics worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $180,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 489,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,867 and sold 282,638 shares valued at $22,667,840. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDLX stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 913,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.