Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,886,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after buying an additional 420,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after buying an additional 261,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. 906,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

