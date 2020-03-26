Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 214.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

