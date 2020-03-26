Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LYFT by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,474,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

