Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CZA traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

