Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $748,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.