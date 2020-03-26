Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,806 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $20,771,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,723,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

