Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 920 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded up $12.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.50. 11,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $205.14. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

